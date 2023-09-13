Watch more videos on Shots!

Following roughly 30 999 calls, four fire crews were deployed to the incident in Yoells Lane near Hordean, Waterlooville – which saw one casualty treated for smoke inhalation. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers closed the road while firefighters tacked the blaze, with some emergency service workers still on the scene. The force said no crime was identified.

Crews left the scene following the stop message at 17:40.

Crews attended an incident in Waterlooville yesterday afternoon.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Around thirty 999 calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room this afternoon to report a shed fire in Waterlooville.

"Crews from Waterlooville, Havant, Southsea and Cosham were alerted shortly after half three to the blaze on Yoells Lane.

"The shed was well alight when firefighters arrived with the blaze quickly spreading to the roof of the two-storey house. Ambulance paramedics were called to treat a casualty suffering with smoke inhalation, whilst police officers were on the scene to close the road.