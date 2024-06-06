Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On-call firefighters have tackled a small farm fire - and they met some alpacas whilst on the job.

Firefighters attended a small blaze at a farm in West Lane, Hayling Island after the control room was alerted at approximately 5pm on June 4. The Fire and Rescue website says: The planned burn had grown out of control after a change in wind direction, with firefighters on hand to extinguish the blaze with a hose reel jet.

Firefighters were called to a small farm fire on Hayling Island and they made some friends whilst they were there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...