Hampshire firefighters attend small farm fire on Hayling Island - making alpaca friends
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On-call firefighters have tackled a small farm fire - and they met some alpacas whilst on the job.
Firefighters attended a small blaze at a farm in West Lane, Hayling Island after the control room was alerted at approximately 5pm on June 4. The Fire and Rescue website says: The planned burn had grown out of control after a change in wind direction, with firefighters on hand to extinguish the blaze with a hose reel jet.
“Following the incident the crew took the time to meet their new furry fans and pose for a photo.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.