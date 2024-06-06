Hampshire firefighters attend small farm fire on Hayling Island - making alpaca friends

On-call firefighters have tackled a small farm fire - and they met some alpacas whilst on the job.

Firefighters attended a small blaze at a farm in West Lane, Hayling Island after the control room was alerted at approximately 5pm on June 4. The Fire and Rescue website says: The planned burn had grown out of control after a change in wind direction, with firefighters on hand to extinguish the blaze with a hose reel jet.

Firefighters were called to a small farm fire on Hayling Island and they made some friends whilst they were there.

“Following the incident the crew took the time to meet their new furry fans and pose for a photo.”

