Hampshire firefighters called to blaze on Ashurst Road in Cosham - as three people treated for smoke inhalation

Firefighters were called after a blaze broke out in the bedroom of a first floor flat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST

Crews from Cosham fire station rushed to the scene at about 7.15am this morning (July 10) after the fire broke out in a three-story flat building in Ashurst Road, Cosham. The cause of the fire is unknown, though rubbish was involved in the burning, but is not being investigated.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 7.15 this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose jets. Three people were passed into the care of SCAS who were suffering from smoke inhalation. We left the scene at 7.45.

Firefighters rushed to a flat fire on Ashurst road this morning.Firefighters rushed to a flat fire on Ashurst road this morning.
