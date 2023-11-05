Firefighters rushed to the rescue of three people who became trapped in a submerged car on a flooded road.

Two Hampshire crews attended the scene in Pigeon Lane, in Purbrook, Havant, and rescued three casualties with the use of dinghies and “specialist equipment”.

Pictures from the scene show the car almost completely under water. The road has been closed “until further notice”.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Cosham and Fareham water rescue team responded to an incident in Purbrook, Havant.

"The teams rescued three casualties from a vehicle submerged in water using specialist equipment. Police shut Pigeon Lane in Purbrook until further notice due to impassable flood waters.”

1 . Flood rescue Crews rushed to the scene and rescued three people. Photo: HIWFRS Photo Sales

