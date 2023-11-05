Hampshire firefighters rescue three people trapped in submerged car on flooded Havant road as police close route
Two Hampshire crews attended the scene in Pigeon Lane, in Purbrook, Havant, and rescued three casualties with the use of dinghies and “specialist equipment”.
Pictures from the scene show the car almost completely under water. The road has been closed “until further notice”.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Cosham and Fareham water rescue team responded to an incident in Purbrook, Havant.
"The teams rescued three casualties from a vehicle submerged in water using specialist equipment. Police shut Pigeon Lane in Purbrook until further notice due to impassable flood waters.”