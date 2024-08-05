Crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service rescued a woman and two kittens this morning.

A woman had climbed a fence and down into a valley to rescue two kittens who had found themselves trapped. The Hightown team were able to use their ladder to reach the woman who was unharmed, and bring her back up to the road before recovering the two young cats.