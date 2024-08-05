Hampshire firefighters rescue woman and two kittens stuck in valley in Southampton
Crews from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service rescued a woman and two kittens this morning.
A woman had climbed a fence and down into a valley to rescue two kittens who had found themselves trapped. The Hightown team were able to use their ladder to reach the woman who was unharmed, and bring her back up to the road before recovering the two young cats.
The crew returned to station at around 8am after taking a moment to pose for an adorable photo.
