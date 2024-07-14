More than 80 firefighters from across Hampshire were scrambled to the scene at 5.05am this morning. A total of 11 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles, were deployed to Bittern Road West, Southampton.
NOW READ: Garage fire – live updates
Residents were warned to stay away from the area and keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke, with pictures showing thick black clouds filling the sky.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews were “working tirelessly” to contain the flames, engulfing nearby vehicles, and stop it from spreading. The incident was scaled down at 12.35pm, with three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remaining at the scene.
"It is likely that we will remain onsite throughout the day damping down and dealing with hotspots,” the fire service added. HIWFRS said the blaze is now “under control”, with the cordons and road being reopened in one direction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.