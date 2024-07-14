Hampshire garage fire: Pictures show destruction which inferno left in its wake

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 14:03 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 14:09 BST
A fire which broke out at a garage and spread to nearby buildings has caused a lot of destruction.

More than 80 firefighters from across Hampshire were scrambled to the scene at 5.05am this morning. A total of 11 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles, were deployed to Bittern Road West, Southampton.

NOW READ: Garage fire – live updates

Residents were warned to stay away from the area and keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke, with pictures showing thick black clouds filling the sky.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews were “working tirelessly” to contain the flames, engulfing nearby vehicles, and stop it from spreading. The incident was scaled down at 12.35pm, with three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remaining at the scene.

"It is likely that we will remain onsite throughout the day damping down and dealing with hotspots,” the fire service added. HIWFRS said the blaze is now “under control”, with the cordons and road being reopened in one direction.

More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky.

1. Hampshire Garage Fire

More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky. Photo: HIWFRS

Photo Sales
More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky.

2. Hampshire Garage Fire

More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky. Photo: HIWFRS

Photo Sales
More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky.

3. Hampshire Garage Fire

More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky. Photo: HIWFRS

Photo Sales
More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky.

4. Hampshire Garage Fire

More than 80 firefighters were deployed to tackle a ferocious garage fire, which spread to nearby vehicles and buildings. Smoke could be seen filling the sky. Photo: HIWFRS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsSouthampton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice