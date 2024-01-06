Man in 60s dies in fatal two vehicle collision on M27 eastbound between junction 11 and 12, police confirm
The police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M27 yesterday afternoon (Friday, January 5).
The police were called at 4:44pm to a report that a blue Nissan Juke had collided with a grey Ford Focus on the hard shoulder of the M27 eastbound, between junctions 11 and 12.
Despite the best efforts the driver of the Nissan, a man in his 60s from Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was on the M27 at the time and saw what happened, or saw the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the incident. The police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage that may have captured something.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240006859/Op Mainhaul. Alternatively, go online and submit information.
The police said that they ‘would like to thank all those who assisted at the scene of the incident and to those waiting in traffic yesterday evening for their patience while we carried out our enquiries at the scene.’