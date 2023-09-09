News you can trust since 1877
Drivers on a major Hampshire road are delayed this afternoon after two cars crashed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST
Police closed a section of the A31 eastbound between Cadnam and Ringwood to assess the situation, which saw people involved become injured.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called just before 10am to a report of a collision between two cars on the A31 eastbound between Cadnam and Ringwood. Minor injuries were reported."

All lanes of the highway are currentlyu closed, with delays of around half an hour for motorists as a result.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A31 Eastbound - All lanes CLOSED at #PicketPost due to the ongoing incident between #PicketPost and #StoneyCross, traffic diverting via the services down towards #Burley.”

More details to follow.