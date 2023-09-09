Hampshire police incident: A31 shut after two-car crash with drivers delayed by 30 minutes
Police closed a section of the A31 eastbound between Cadnam and Ringwood to assess the situation, which saw people involved become injured.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called just before 10am to a report of a collision between two cars on the A31 eastbound between Cadnam and Ringwood. Minor injuries were reported."
All lanes of the highway are currentlyu closed, with delays of around half an hour for motorists as a result.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A31 Eastbound - All lanes CLOSED at #PicketPost due to the ongoing incident between #PicketPost and #StoneyCross, traffic diverting via the services down towards #Burley.”
More details to follow.