Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police closed a section of the A31 eastbound between Cadnam and Ringwood to assess the situation, which saw people involved become injured.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called just before 10am to a report of a collision between two cars on the A31 eastbound between Cadnam and Ringwood. Minor injuries were reported."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are delayed following a two-car crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All lanes of the highway are currentlyu closed, with delays of around half an hour for motorists as a result.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A31 Eastbound - All lanes CLOSED at #PicketPost due to the ongoing incident between #PicketPost and #StoneyCross, traffic diverting via the services down towards #Burley.”