The measure – in place for 48 hours - has been authorised in Eastleigh under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and coincides with the town’s Pride celebrations.

The authority covers the period from 3pm this afternoon (8 September) until 3pm on Sunday 10 September, and has been put in place to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and youth-related violence in Eastleigh town centre which is causing members of the public harassment, alarm and distress.

A dispersal issue is in place in Eastleigh town centre.

Eastleigh inspector Andy Mooge, said: “Anti-social behaviour and the associated criminality makes life miserable for local people and businesses. We will continue to make enquiries and take action in relation to incidents of ASB, shopliftings and public order incidents in the town.

“Issuing a dispersal order is not something that we can lightly, but on this occasion, given recent events within the town centre we feel that it is proportionate and appropriate; especially when there is a mass-participation event taking place in our town during this time.

“We would encourage anyone affected by ASB or retail crime to please keep reporting incidents to us so we can use the most effective tactics available to us to tackle it.

“For those attending the Pride event - or who are in the Eastleigh town centre area this weekend - we hope that you have a safe and enjoyable experience.

The area covered by the dispersal order.

“Our officers will be on patrol, so please, if you have any concerns or issues, please do not hesitate to approach our officers whilst they are on duty. If it is an emergency, please dial 999 immediately.”

Dispersal orders enable police to deal with any issues of ASB in a directed area more effectively, and give our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.

Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.

The Eastleigh Neighbourhoods Policing Team have been working hard to address ASB and the associated criminality in the town such as shoplifting and disorder, and dispersal orders such as these are just one of the tactics available to us to tackle these issues.

This particular Dispersal Order covers the area shown on the map, and includes A335 Southampton Road, A335 Romsey Road, Blenheim Road and Chamberlayne Road.