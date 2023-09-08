News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Hampshire schools: council gives re-opening update for Purbrook Park School after classrooms flood and water supply shut off

A Hampshire school which was forced to close this week when a leak flooded its classrooms has postponed its re-opening date.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As previously reported, Purbrook Park School in Park Avenue, Waterlooville, was forced to shut on Wednesday, September 6 when a pipe burst under a floor. The water supply was switched off while workers assessed the problem.

NOW READ: Purbrook Park School, Waterlooville, closed due to flooding with water supply switched off - when it will re-open

According to Hampshire County Council, it was originally hoped that pupils would be able to return today (September 8), but the school will now remain closed until the start of next week.

Purbrook Park School will not re-open this week.Purbrook Park School will not re-open this week.
Purbrook Park School will not re-open this week.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Purbrook Park Secondary School will remain closed today and on Friday 8 September while work continues to fix a burst water pipe. The school will reopen fully for all pupils on Monday 11 September. In the meantime, teachers have set work remotely for pupils in GCSE classes.”

The spokesperson added that communications have been sent out to all parents to keep them updated.

Related topics:HampshireWaterloovillePark AvenueHampshire County Council