Hampshire schools: council gives re-opening update for Purbrook Park School after classrooms flood and water supply shut off
As previously reported, Purbrook Park School in Park Avenue, Waterlooville, was forced to shut on Wednesday, September 6 when a pipe burst under a floor. The water supply was switched off while workers assessed the problem.
According to Hampshire County Council, it was originally hoped that pupils would be able to return today (September 8), but the school will now remain closed until the start of next week.
A council spokesperson said: “Purbrook Park Secondary School will remain closed today and on Friday 8 September while work continues to fix a burst water pipe. The school will reopen fully for all pupils on Monday 11 September. In the meantime, teachers have set work remotely for pupils in GCSE classes.”
The spokesperson added that communications have been sent out to all parents to keep them updated.