Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As previously reported, Purbrook Park School in Park Avenue, Waterlooville, was forced to shut on Wednesday, September 6 when a pipe burst under a floor. The water supply was switched off while workers assessed the problem.

According to Hampshire County Council, it was originally hoped that pupils would be able to return today (September 8), but the school will now remain closed until the start of next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purbrook Park School will not re-open this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Purbrook Park Secondary School will remain closed today and on Friday 8 September while work continues to fix a burst water pipe. The school will reopen fully for all pupils on Monday 11 September. In the meantime, teachers have set work remotely for pupils in GCSE classes.”