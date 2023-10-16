News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: A27 lane blocked due to traffic incident in Emsworth causing delays for drivers

Drivers are facing delays this evening due to an incident which has blocked one lane of traffic.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Oct 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 18:29 BST
The disruption will delay motorists travelling on the A27 Eastbound in the Emsworth area, with delays extending to A2030 Eastern Road in Farlington.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at A259 Havant Rd/Emsworth Rd #Emsworth due to an incident, delays from A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington.”

More details to follow.

