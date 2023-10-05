Hampshire traffic: commuters delayed by half an hour as incident near Queen Elizabeth Country Park blocks lane of A3 road between Clanfield and Buriton
Drivers will face delays on a major Hampshire road this morning due to an incident which has blocked one lane of traffic.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:32 BST
People travelling on the A3 will be met with disruption between Clanfield and Buriton due to an incident near Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Horndean.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A3 Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED between Chalton Ln #Clanfield and B2070 #Buriton due to an incident near
@QECP, delays backed to #A3M J2/B2149 #Horndean.” It also states that delays of half an hour are expected.
