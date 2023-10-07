Hampshire traffic: Delays building on M27 motorway as incident blocks lane of busy road
Motorists are delayed this morning after an incident which has blocked one lane of a Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Traffic is building on the M27 Eastbound after an RTC between junctions 2 and 3, near Ower and Nursling.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Eastbound - Lane 3 is BLOCKED between J2/#A36 #Ower and J3/#M271 due to an RTC, delays on the approach.”
More details to follow.