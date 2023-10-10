News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Drivers delayed as incident blocks two lanes of M27 motorway between Park Gate and Bursledon

Commuters are facing disruption this evening after a traffic incident which has blocked two lanes of a Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Oct 2023, 17:49 BST

Journeys are expected to be delayed by 20 minutes for those travelling on the M27 westbound between junctions 8 and 9 as lanes 3 and 4 remain blocked.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lanes 3 and 4 remain BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to RTI, approx. 20 mins delay from J10/A32 #Fareham.”

The nature and severity of the incident are currently unknown. More details to follow.

Motorists are facing severe on the M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

