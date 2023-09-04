Police officers are currently on the scene – between junctions 9 and 10 of the M3 near Winchester – with closures in place for both directions of traffic on the road. The nature and severity of the incident are as yet unknown.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 #Winchester - Both directions currently being held at J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, heavy delays in all directions of approx 90 minute delays S/B #A34 and both directions on #M3.”

A spokesperson from the Hampshire Roads Policing unit added: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the M3 between junctions 9 and 10. Closures are in place in both directions. We will update you once lanes have been reopened. Thank you for your patience.”