Hampshire traffic: Drivers delayed on M3 motorway due to road traffic incident with journeys extended by 90 minutes
Police officers are currently on the scene – between junctions 9 and 10 of the M3 near Winchester – with closures in place for both directions of traffic on the road. The nature and severity of the incident are as yet unknown.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 #Winchester - Both directions currently being held at J9/#A34 #Winnall due to an RTI, heavy delays in all directions of approx 90 minute delays S/B #A34 and both directions on #M3.”
A spokesperson from the Hampshire Roads Policing unit added: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the M3 between junctions 9 and 10. Closures are in place in both directions. We will update you once lanes have been reopened. Thank you for your patience.”
More details to follow.