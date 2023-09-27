Hampshire traffic: Incident on major road A2030 sees lane blocked and drivers delayed by 30 minutes on M27 motorway
Motorists in the Portsmouth area will face heavy delays this evening following an incident which has blocked one lane of a major road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The disruption, which took place on the A27 Eastbound in Farlington, has slowed travel for drivers on the M27 in the Fareham area.
Commuters can expect to be held up by half an hour. The nature of the incident is currently unconfirmed.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Eastbound - One lane remains BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #A3M due to RTI, approx. 30 mins delay from #M27 J11 #Fareham.” It also states that there are delays at Junction 12 near Port Solent.
More details to follow.