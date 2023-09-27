Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The disruption, which took place on the A27 Eastbound in Farlington, has slowed travel for drivers on the M27 in the Fareham area.

NOW READ: Police launch appeal after teenage pedestrian taken to hospital following collision

Commuters can expect to be held up by half an hour. The nature of the incident is currently unconfirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers face delays this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Eastbound - One lane remains BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #A3M due to RTI, approx. 30 mins delay from #M27 J11 #Fareham.” It also states that there are delays at Junction 12 near Port Solent.