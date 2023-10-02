News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Hampshire traffic: M3 motorway blocked between Winnall and Winchester due to incident with drivers delayed by 40 minutes

Motorists are experiencing heavy delays this evening after an incident which has blocked two lanes of a stretch of Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Commuters’ journeys will be disrupted as delays are building on the M3 between junctions 9 and 11 – to Winnall and Winchester – as lanes two and three of the highway are blocked.

NOW READ: Pictures show rubble scattered across pavement after house facade crumbles

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Southbound - Lanes 2 and 3 remain BLOCKED at J11/A3090 #Winchester due to RTI, approx. 40 mins delay from J9/#A34 #Winnall.”

More details to follow.

Related topics:HampshireMotorists