Hampshire traffic: M3 motorway blocked between Winnall and Winchester due to incident with drivers delayed by 40 minutes
Motorists are experiencing heavy delays this evening after an incident which has blocked two lanes of a stretch of Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:43 BST
Commuters’ journeys will be disrupted as delays are building on the M3 between junctions 9 and 11 – to Winnall and Winchester – as lanes two and three of the highway are blocked.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Southbound - Lanes 2 and 3 remain BLOCKED at J11/A3090 #Winchester due to RTI, approx. 40 mins delay from J9/#A34 #Winnall.”
More details to follow.