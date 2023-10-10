Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year it will be taking place on October 15, with the site opening at 7am.

The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year. Runners will start and finish on the Southsea Seafront, following a route which is rich in iconic landmarks and historic sites. However, entrants may be in for a frosty reception as this weekend will see temperatures drop across the UK.

NOW READ: Landmarks runners can expect to see during the Great South Run

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners will face colder temperatures, according to the Met Office. Photos by Alex Shute

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, the weather in Portsmouth this Sunday – the day of the race – is likely to remain dry but temperatures will fall sharply compared with unseasonably warm start to October we have enjoyed so far.

The temperature will peak at 12 degrees celcius and drop as low as 7 degrees. As runners gather for the start of the race at 7am, the forecaster predicts that it will be 8 degrees celcius.