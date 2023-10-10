Great South Run: What the weather will be like for major Portsmouth race as Met Office forecasts drop in temperature
The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year it will be taking place on October 15, with the site opening at 7am.
The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year. Runners will start and finish on the Southsea Seafront, following a route which is rich in iconic landmarks and historic sites. However, entrants may be in for a frosty reception as this weekend will see temperatures drop across the UK.
According to the Met Office, the weather in Portsmouth this Sunday – the day of the race – is likely to remain dry but temperatures will fall sharply compared with unseasonably warm start to October we have enjoyed so far.
The temperature will peak at 12 degrees celcius and drop as low as 7 degrees. As runners gather for the start of the race at 7am, the forecaster predicts that it will be 8 degrees celcius.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Brent Walker, said: “As we head through second half of this week cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry. By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold airmass and overnight frosts are possible."