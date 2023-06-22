Crews from across the Portsmouth area rushed to put out the blaze in Woodlands Way earlier this morning. The inferno started in the back garden of one of the properties.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the control room received 30 emergency calls before 9am. The blaze spread rapidly across several buildings and bushes, HIWFRS added. One of the outdoor structures was engulfed in the flames and destroyed.

Smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled a back garden blaze in Woodlands Way, Havant, earlier this morning (June 22). Picture: HIWFRS.

HIWFRS said: ‘Crews from Havant, Cosham and Southsea were mobilised before further resources for Fareham, Portchester, Wickham and Emsworth were requested to support. Several gas cylinders were removed from the affected buildings, with firefighters working to cool them down and make safe.

‘The building was destroyed in the blaze which was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using jets and hose reels. The fire is believed to have been caused by a nearby bonfire spreading to the affected outbuildings and bushes.’

Plumes of smoke filled the sky while firefighters extinguished the flames. A notice was posted on Twitter warning residents about the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire which firefighters extinguished in Woodlands Way, Havant, earlier this morning (June 22). Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke,’ HIWFRS reported on social media earlier today.

Emergency personnel were battling the fire throughout the morning. HIWFRS said the stop message was given at 12.18pm.

Firefighters handed out safety leaflets to neighbouring addresses before leaving the scene. No information has been provided on potential injuries from the incident.

Woodlands Way, Havant, earlier this morning (June 22). Picture: Habibur Rahman.