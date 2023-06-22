News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Firefighters battling 'large building fire' in Havant as residents warned to avoid harsh smoke

Fire crews from across the Portsmouth area are tackling a ‘large’ blaze in Havant.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) report that emergency personnel from Havant, Cosham, Southsea, Portchester and Fareham are currently battling the inferno. The fire broke out in Woodlands Way.

Residents have been warned to stay in doors due to the harsh smoke.

NOW READ: Crews tackle seafront bin fire

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Woodlands Way, Havant. Picture: HIWFRSFirefighters at the scene of the fire in Woodlands Way, Havant. Picture: HIWFRS
Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Woodlands Way, Havant. Picture: HIWFRS
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement posted on Twitter said: ‘Crews from @HavantFire16, @Cosham23, @Southsea24, @Portchester28 and @Fareham17 are currently tackling a large building fire in the back garden of a property on Woodlands Way in Havant.

‘Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.’

HIWFRS have been approached for more information.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Related topics:HavantPortsmouthTwitterResidentsPortchesterFareham