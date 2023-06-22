Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) report that emergency personnel from Havant, Cosham, Southsea, Portchester and Fareham are currently battling the inferno. The fire broke out in Woodlands Way.

Residents have been warned to stay in doors due to the harsh smoke.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Woodlands Way, Havant. Picture: HIWFRS

A statement posted on Twitter said: ‘Crews from @HavantFire16, @Cosham23, @Southsea24, @Portchester28 and @Fareham17 are currently tackling a large building fire in the back garden of a property on Woodlands Way in Havant.

‘Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.’

HIWFRS have been approached for more information.

