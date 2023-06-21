Two appliances from Havant Fire Station were deployed yesterday afternoon after two vehicles crashed on the A3M by the Dell Piece Interchange near Horndean.

A Havant Fire Station spokesperson said: ‘Were were mobilised at about 3.30pm to the roundabout at junction 2 on the A3(M). Two cars had had an RTC. On arrival, both cars were well alight – the fuel tank had ruptured on one and it spread to the other one.’

An image captured by Havant firefighter Biff from the scene of the blaze.

The collision resulted in a ‘running fuel fire’ which saw the inferno spread rapidly.

He added that one person was left with ‘slight burns’ on his arms in the incident and was looked over at the scene but both drivers managed to escape their vehicles.

After the blaze had been extinguished, Hampshire police officers and National Highways workers dealt with the hot fuel which risked damaging the road surface.