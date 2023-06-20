News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Police slam driver who falls asleep before ploughing into car causing them to crash into bushes on A31 near M27

Police have slammed a driver who fell asleep before ploughing into a fellow motorist – causing them to crash and end up on the verge of a busy Hampshire road.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read

Cops posted a picture on social media to highlight the incident that miraculously left no one injured. It happened on the A31 close to where the road joins the M27 during Monday evening rush hour around 5.30pm. The picture shows the vehicle on its side nestled partially in bushes.

READ NOW: Weather warning

A post on Twitter from Hampshire’s road police warned people against driving when tired, adding: ‘The innocent driver of this 4x4 was struck by a motorist on the A31, who fell asleep at the wheel. Thankfully no one was injured. Please, pull over and take a rest when driving if you feel tired.’

Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Facebook hacked

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Sleeping driver crashes into car causing it to end up on verge of A31. Pic Hants policeSleeping driver crashes into car causing it to end up on verge of A31. Pic Hants police
Sleeping driver crashes into car causing it to end up on verge of A31. Pic Hants police