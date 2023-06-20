Cops posted a picture on social media to highlight the incident that miraculously left no one injured. It happened on the A31 close to where the road joins the M27 during Monday evening rush hour around 5.30pm. The picture shows the vehicle on its side nestled partially in bushes.

READ NOW: Weather warning

A post on Twitter from Hampshire’s road police warned people against driving when tired, adding: ‘The innocent driver of this 4x4 was struck by a motorist on the A31, who fell asleep at the wheel. Thankfully no one was injured. Please, pull over and take a rest when driving if you feel tired.’

SEE ALSO: Facebook hacked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.