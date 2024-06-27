Havant Road, A259, is partially blocked in both directions following collision involving two cars
A busy road is partially blocked in both directions following a road traffic collision.
Havant Road, A259, Emsworth, is partially blocked in both directions at Bridge Road and Bath Road due to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles. There are delays in both directions and the AA says that one vehicle has crashed into the sea wall.
