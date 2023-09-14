News you can trust since 1877
Hay baler catches fire in the centre of field in Fareham as firefighters quench flames

A hay baler caught fire in the middle of a field in Fareham.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:19 BST

Firefighters from Fareham and Hightown rushed to the farm in Brownwich Lane, Fareham, yesterday evening. Crews arrived at the scene at roughly 5.30pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Fareham and Hightown were called to a farm on Brownwich Lane on Tuesday evening at around 5.30pm after baler caught alight.

"The machine was in a field on the farm at the time, with the crews using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"Firefighters conducted a thermal imaging scan of the baler to ensure the fire was fully out before the incident was handed back to the owner."

The stop message was given just after 6pm.

Firefighters battled a hay baler fire at a farm on Brownwich Lane, Fareham, yesterday evening (September 13).

Photo: HIWFRS

Photo: HIWFRS

Photo: HIWFRS

Photo: HIWFRS

