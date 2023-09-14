A hay baler caught fire in the middle of a field in Fareham.

Firefighters from Fareham and Hightown rushed to the farm in Brownwich Lane, Fareham, yesterday evening. Crews arrived at the scene at roughly 5.30pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Fareham and Hightown were called to a farm on Brownwich Lane on Tuesday evening at around 5.30pm after baler caught alight.

MORE LIKE THIS: Mum reunited with baby girl after firefighters free her from car

"The machine was in a field on the farm at the time, with the crews using hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"Firefighters conducted a thermal imaging scan of the baler to ensure the fire was fully out before the incident was handed back to the owner."

The stop message was given just after 6pm.

1 . Hay Baler Fire Firefighters battled a hay baler fire at a farm on Brownwich Lane, Fareham, yesterday evening (September 13). Photo: HIWFRS Photo Sales

2 . Hay Baler Fire Firefighters battled a hay baler fire at a farm on Brownwich Lane, Fareham, yesterday evening (September 13). Photo: HIWFRS Photo Sales

3 . Hay Baler Fire Firefighters battled a hay baler fire at a farm on Brownwich Lane, Fareham, yesterday evening (September 13). Photo: HIWFRS Photo Sales

4 . Hay Baler Fire Firefighters battled a hay baler fire at a farm on Brownwich Lane, Fareham, yesterday evening (September 13). Photo: HIWFRS Photo Sales