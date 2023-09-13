Watch more videos on Shots!

Emergency personnel were deployed to West Street in Havant after a mum closed the door of her car but left her keys inside. She called the fire service for help as her baby slept inside the vehicle.

Crew Manager Jason Haste, of Havant Fire Station, said one crew arrived at the scene at 11am this morning. He told The News: “The mum had accidentally shut the door and the child was inside the car.

Firefighters were called to West Street in Havant at 11am this morning (September 13). Picture: Google Street View.

"Her keys were on the seat and the baby was asleep. We used an air pump and a bag which pumps air into it to widen the door, between the door and the seal of the car.

"We then used a wooden wedge to keep that open, and then we used some flexible metal to press the button on the keys to open the door.” Crew manager Haste added that no damage was caused to the vehicle during the rescue.

The baby slept soundly throughout the whole process and was unhurt. “The mum did the right thing and called us,” crew manager Haste added.

"It didn’t take us too long. We didn’t want to cause damage to the car, we try to avoid that if we can.

