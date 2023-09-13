Firefighters reunite mum with sleeping baby girl in Havant after child accidently locked in car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency personnel were deployed to West Street in Havant after a mum closed the door of her car but left her keys inside. She called the fire service for help as her baby slept inside the vehicle.
Crew Manager Jason Haste, of Havant Fire Station, said one crew arrived at the scene at 11am this morning. He told The News: “The mum had accidentally shut the door and the child was inside the car.
"Her keys were on the seat and the baby was asleep. We used an air pump and a bag which pumps air into it to widen the door, between the door and the seal of the car.
"We then used a wooden wedge to keep that open, and then we used some flexible metal to press the button on the keys to open the door.” Crew manager Haste added that no damage was caused to the vehicle during the rescue.
The baby slept soundly throughout the whole process and was unhurt. “The mum did the right thing and called us,” crew manager Haste added.
"It didn’t take us too long. We didn’t want to cause damage to the car, we try to avoid that if we can.
"The child was asleep throughout the whole thing, she never knew it happened. We had time on our side, but if it would have been hotter, we would have had to put the window through.” The firefighters left the scene about ten minutes later.