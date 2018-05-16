Charity to hold events on mental health in Havant

Have your say

A CHARITY is holding a series of workshops as part of this week’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Havant and East Hampshire Mind will be visiting different locations in the area to raise awareness for mental health and wellbeing.

Staff will also be signposting people to relevant resources which can support them.

They will be at Havant and South Downs College campuses tomorrow and Waterlooville library on Friday throughout the day.

Julie Parker, chief executive of the charity, said: ‘We are delighted to be raising greater awareness about mental health, mental health illnesses and the support available.

‘Additionally, our team of staff and volunteers will be promoting mental health wellbeing, which is important for everyone, whether they are affected by a mental health illness or not.’

Anyone who wants more information about mental health services should attend the events or visit easthantsmind.org