Portsmouth care home to change provider following ‘inadequate’ CQC report

A CARE home which was recently put into special measures after being rated inadequate will soon be run by a different company.

Harry Sotnick House, in Portsmouth, has its care provided by Care UK but the firm’s contract will end on March 31.

It follows negotiations between the national company and Portsmouth City Council, which pays for the majority of the beds at the Buckland-based home.

As previously reported in The News Harry Sotnick House was rated inadequate following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year. The inspector found a number of failings and gave it the lowest rating possible.

The council and Care UK agreed in December the home will be managed by another provider, with the changeover happening on April 1.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, cabinet member for adult social care at the council, said: ‘It is of course disappointing that standards at Harry Sotnick House have fallen below those expected by the CQC, but this has also proved a catalyst to look at the long-term plans for the home and its residents.

‘Portsmouth City Council will work closely with Care UK, staff in the home and partners across health and social care to ensure a smooth and safe transition for residents.

‘Until the new provider takes over, I would like to reassure residents and their relatives that we will do everything we can to ensure that the care is safe, kind and compassionate.

‘We have spoken with staff, residents and their families about the proposed changes.’

Cllr Stubbs said the safety of residents is important and the council is putting together a team to address issues found in the CQC’s report.

He added: ‘The safety of our residents remains paramount.

‘We have already started recruiting a senior management team to address the clinical issues identified by the CQC, have a dedicated project team working to manage the handover and have introduced a fortnightly surgery for residents and their families to ensure they are involved throughout the transition.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of the Liberal Democrat Party in Portsmouth, said there were still concerns on the running of Harry Sotnick House.

‘Care UK should have been able to run the care home without the significant problems reported,’ he said.

‘The council should have stepped in sooner and I hope another provider is found quickly.’