Marwell Zoo has announced the sad death of Makeda, a 19-year-old giraffe who was born at the zoo.

Sadly, anaesthetising animals always carries a risk and is particularly difficult with giraffes due to their size. The procedure was a very challenging one and the zoo’s Veterinary and Hoofstock teams had anaesthetised Makeda to carry out the dental treatment, which went well.

However, sadly she did not recover from the anaesthetic despite the very best efforts of zoo teams. Makeda was born at Marwell Zoo in 2005 and lived her whole life amongst the Marwell herd.

Marwell Zoo’s Hoofstock Team said: “The team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our giraffes, Makeda.

“She was such an inquisitive character, with a keenness to be involved with everything, and made up an important part of our herd.

“Makeda did incredibly well when training with her keepers, thanks to her willingness to learn, and her love of food.