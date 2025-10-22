Heavy police presence in North End as officers respond to incident involving person on the ground

Police officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in North End this evening (October 22).

A significant police presence has been spotted in London Road between Mayfield Road and North End Avenue.

Police officers are currently dealing with an incident in London Road, North End. | Habibur Rahman

Two police cars and a van are at the scene, alongside multiple officers who have been responding to an incident involving a person on the ground.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for a comment.

