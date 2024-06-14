Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser has been created for a treasured ice cream man whose van was recently written off by reckless ‘idiots’ driving in a residential area.

Joe Guiseppe has been driving his ice cream van around the streets of Waterlooville and its neighbouring towns for decades. The 84-year-old has been a huge part of many people’s childhoods over the years and he has been serving the community for as long as locals can remember. Earlier this week, his business was abruptly taken away from him following a collision in Stakes Road involving a vehicle that was driving in excess of the speed limit. The collision resulted in his ice cream van being written off and the ‘bunch of idiots’ ran off making an insurance claim virtually impossible. Kerry Ashman lives a few roads away from the incident and has known Joe since she was 12-years-old. Kerry decided to set up a Go Fund Me Page in a bid to raise some money for Joe whilst he decides whether to continue his business or pack up and retire.

The fundraiser says: “Joe is like family to so many of us in Waterlooville as he's served us and our families for so many years. This week Joe's van was written off by a bunch of idiots driving 80mph.”

Kerry said: “He is just so lovely, he is such a legend. Everyone loves him. I am 49 and he was my ice cream man when I was 12. He is 84-years-old and I just wanted to do something nice for him - even if it just covers his earnings for a few months.

“They were going at 80 miles per hour down a residential street and then they ran off so he can't even claim on his insurance.”

The fundraiser, which was set up three days ago, has already reached £425. Kerry said that she wanted to raise some money for him to cover some his earnings whilst he decides what he wants to do.

