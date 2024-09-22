Portsmouth City Council has shared an update about the progress being made at Hilsea Lido - and it looks incredible. The Hilsea Lido is constantly changing as of late as it undergoes major renovations as part of the project which is being funded by the Levelling Up Fund.

The scheme will welcome a range of new changes including new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard. The contractors have been preparing the base for the last concrete pour next week which will bring the base of the pool up to the final level.

They have also been digging trenches around the edge of the pool ready to install the pipe work, and while doing so they have uncovered the foundations for the old diving board. The backwash tank has also now been installed and concreted into place.

The backwash tank fitted into place – this will be covered but will be accessible by a manhole cover.

The 10.5m long backwash tank being lifted into place.

The base of the pool full of steel bars, ready for the final concrete pour.