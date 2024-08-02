A popular family splash pool in Hilsea has been closed for testing following reports of illness.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that the splash pool will be closed for the duration of the day after the council were made aware of numerous reports of people falling ill after visiting.

The Portsmouth City Council Facebook post said: “We test chlorine levels daily and everything shows the pool is fine to open, but we're aware of reports on social media of illness following a visit to the splash pool. So it has been closed purely as a precaution to allow us to do more tests.

