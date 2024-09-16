Gosport is getting ready for an evening of fun as HMS Sultan prepares for its annual firework and bonfire bonanza.

Every year, thousands of people flock to the Royal Navy shore base to watch incredible scenes unravel - and this year will be no different. HMS Sultan has confirmed that the popular bonfire and firework event will be returning tonight (October 31), and the organisers have a lot of spooktacular things to sink your teeth into.

From the popular funfair to the tasty treats as well as the highly anticipated bonfire and finale fireworks, there is something for everyone. This year, the gates will open at 5:30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 7:45pm and the main firework display will commence at 8:30pm. The gates will close at 10:45pm.

People from across the region descended onto the grounds of HMS Sultan on Thursday evening for a night of excitement, bonfire and fireworks. Pictured - HMS Sultan Fireworls Photos by Alex Shute

Family tickets will cost £25, standard adult tickets will cost £10 and child tickets will cost £5. Children under the age of three go free and parking will cost £5. Parking must be purchased with a family or adult ticket and people should be advised that parking is limited.