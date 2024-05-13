Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire is the third largest county in the country and Crime Rate has revealed the safest small town.

According to Crime Rate, which is a data analysis website that utilises police force data and statistics, Hook taken the title of the safest small town in Hampshire. A small town is a settlement that consists of a population between 7,500 and 24,999.

Crime Rate found that the overall crime rate in 2023 was 38 per every 1,000 people which is significantly lower than the average for Hampshire which has a crime rate of 81 per 1,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hook has been named the safest small town in Hampshire according to Crime Rate.

The most common crimes in Hook are violence and sexual offences, with 171 offences during 2023. This figure is 16 per cent lower than 2022 which saw 204 offences. The least common crime in Hook is theft from a person with 0 offences taking place in 2023.