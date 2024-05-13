Hook named the safest small town in Hampshire according to Crime Rate
According to Crime Rate, which is a data analysis website that utilises police force data and statistics, Hook taken the title of the safest small town in Hampshire. A small town is a settlement that consists of a population between 7,500 and 24,999.
Crime Rate found that the overall crime rate in 2023 was 38 per every 1,000 people which is significantly lower than the average for Hampshire which has a crime rate of 81 per 1,000 people.
The most common crimes in Hook are violence and sexual offences, with 171 offences during 2023. This figure is 16 per cent lower than 2022 which saw 204 offences. The least common crime in Hook is theft from a person with 0 offences taking place in 2023.
Fareham has also been recognised by Crime Rate as the safest major town in Hampshire with a crime rate of 57 crimes per 1,000 people which is 34 per cent lower than the regional rate for the South East.
