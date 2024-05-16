Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a six week stint on a televised makeup competition, a Solent sudent has placed joint second - making her the youngest finalist ever.

Ella Freer, a final-year BA (Hons) Prosthetics and Special Effects Design student at Solent University, has been blowing people away with incredible makeup designs on the hit tv show, Glow Up. The BBC Three programme puts contestants to the test with weeks of intense makeup and prosthetic challenges - with the winner bagging a contract assisting some of the world leading MUA’s.

Appearing on Glow Up, Ella – who is the youngest ever contestant to get to the final – had the opportunity to showcase her early-career skill as she looks set to carve out an impressive career in the creative industries. Highlights for Ella during her time on the show include the Roblox challenge – which she won alongside fellow contestant, Connor – and visiting London’s West End for a collaboration with Six The Musical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Freer is the youngest person to come second place on the BBC Three makeup show, Glow Up. She is a student at Solent University. Pictured: Ella at university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glow Up is known for launching the careers of burgeoning MUA’s, and as she heads for graduation at Solent, Ella is hoping to carve out a career in film and TV.

Ella said: “After experimenting with special effects and using Solent’s studio spaces, university has really shown me how I can express myself creatively.

“I’ve had some really good teachers who have pushed me to enhance my skills. We’ve got eight studio spaces which is insane.

“Being able to work with other creatives at Solent really helped me prepare to go onto Glow Up. I’ve learned different skills at university, so going onto the show I had lots of experience to bring with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t think I’d get that far. I’ve gained so much confidence during university, and I’ve learned to believe in myself.”

Ella’s hard work paid off as she became the youngest person in Glow Up history to take second place in the competition and she is hoping that her experience on the show will form the foundations of a successful career in the industry.