An inspirational man has conquered a huge charity fundraising by running almost 200 miles in a week.

Nick Griffiths, head of learning development for national home care provider Bluebird Care, has recently taken on a considerable challenge in a bid to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. He has completed seven marathons in seven days, raising an incredible £2,500 for the charity, and racking up a total of 183.5 miles.

The Portsmouth-based man took on the challenge as part of Bluebird Care’s fundraising partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, which includes a commitment to raise £50,000 for the charity by September. Nick started his first marathon on August 17 and he dedicated hours of his time designing the marathon routes which were completed in and around North Portsmouth. Nick successfully completed his final marathon in Waterlooville, crossing the finish line at Bluebird Care’s head offices with a smile and looking forward to some much-needed rest.

Nick Griffiths, Head of Learning and Development at Bluebird Care, said: “Not only has this been an incredible personal achievement, but I also feel remarkably proud to have contributed towards Bluebird Care’s milestone fundraising partnership and supported the endlessly important work of Alzheimer’s Society. It’s certainly been no easy feat, but to have done it for a cause that the entire Bluebird Care team and I believe in so wholeheartedly made it all worth it.”

To prepare, Nick undertook a strict training regime, already running 80 miles a week to ready himself for the 183.5-mile total week of marathons. Bluebird Care announced its fundraising partnership with Alzheimer’s Society at a launch event in May, and has been carrying out fundraising activities, including skydiving and community tea parties, across its 220 branches over the summer. The launch event was attended by Bluebird Care’s Celebrity Champion, Dame Arlene Phillips OBE, who will present the total £50,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Society at Bluebird Care’s annual conference in September, alongside Chief Executive Jonathan Gardner. For more information about Alzheimer’s Society, click here.