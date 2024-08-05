"I hope it inspires other local filmmakers": Portsmouth-based film The Mire available on Amazon Prime

Sophie Lewis
Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 11:29 BST

Set over the course of a night, a psychological thriller which was created in the city, has been added to a major streaming platform.

The Mire, which depicts a religious cult edging its way closer to a mass suicide, has been noticed by some big names in the industry. The feature length film has officially been added to Amazon Prime UK and US - and the team are over the moon. The movie premiered last year at No6 Cinema - and it was a sell out.

Starring Antony Knight, Holly McLachlan, and Joseph Adelakun, The Mire is set on the eve of a mass suicide as charismatic cult leader, Joseph Layton attempts to convince his  two most loyal followers that he intends to go through with the cult’s plans. A battle of wits ensues across one evening as all three parties attempt to manipulate, reform, and out-plot the others.  

The Mire, which was shot in Portsmouth, has been added to Amazon Prime UK. | The Mire

Adam Nelson, director, said: “I’m so excited to finally announce the release of The Mire on streaming platforms, especially Prime Video, where the people who have followed us  on our near four year journey will get to see the finished product.”

The film was filmed across the city and a number of students from the University of Portsmouth were also involved in the creation of the thriller. The Mire is a co-production between Apple Park Films, Familiar Stranger Studios, Jake Earwaker Films, and The Dazey Hills company. The film was shot at the Kings Church, in  Somers Town and features locations from the wider Portsmouth area.

Adam added: “I really hope The Mire goes on to prove some of the  doubters wrong. I’ve heard films made in Portsmouth described as being “shot in your nan’s living room.” The scope and scale of The Mire proves that wrong and I hope it  inspires other local filmmakers to push the boundaries of what is capable in the city.”

For more information about how to watch The Mire on Amazon Prime, click here.

