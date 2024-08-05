This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Set over the course of a night, a psychological thriller which was created in the city, has been added to a major streaming platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mire, which depicts a religious cult edging its way closer to a mass suicide, has been noticed by some big names in the industry. The feature length film has officially been added to Amazon Prime UK and US - and the team are over the moon. The movie premiered last year at No6 Cinema - and it was a sell out.

Starring Antony Knight, Holly McLachlan, and Joseph Adelakun, The Mire is set on the eve of a mass suicide as charismatic cult leader, Joseph Layton attempts to convince his two most loyal followers that he intends to go through with the cult’s plans. A battle of wits ensues across one evening as all three parties attempt to manipulate, reform, and out-plot the others.

The Mire, which was shot in Portsmouth, has been added to Amazon Prime UK. | The Mire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Nelson, director, said: “I’m so excited to finally announce the release of The Mire on streaming platforms, especially Prime Video, where the people who have followed us on our near four year journey will get to see the finished product.”

The film was filmed across the city and a number of students from the University of Portsmouth were also involved in the creation of the thriller. The Mire is a co-production between Apple Park Films, Familiar Stranger Studios, Jake Earwaker Films, and The Dazey Hills company. The film was shot at the Kings Church, in Somers Town and features locations from the wider Portsmouth area.

Adam added: “I really hope The Mire goes on to prove some of the doubters wrong. I’ve heard films made in Portsmouth described as being “shot in your nan’s living room.” The scope and scale of The Mire proves that wrong and I hope it inspires other local filmmakers to push the boundaries of what is capable in the city.”