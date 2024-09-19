WATCH: "I was stealing bacon, cheese and sausages when I was 6 for my mum"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keshia Stewart is now an award winning Portsmouth entrepreneur but for years she was embroiled in low-level crime after growing up on a council estate in Somerstown.

Keshia Stewart, founder, Politely Rebellious

At just six years of age Keshia was stealing bacon, cheese and sausages from her local shop for her mum - who would then sell the items and spend the money on drugs. A life of crime in the form of thieving, fighting and anti-social behaviour followed for the best part of two decades before she turned her life around - and now runs several successful businesses.

Keshia’s story shines a light on the plight of the criminal who commits low level crimes - much of which can go unreported. It comes as The News and its sister publications across National World launches its Silent Crime campaign for the voices of victims to be heard amid an epidemic of unreported crimes.

Keshia said: “I would be sent to local shops to steal - that’s how shoplifting started for me when I was about six years old. I remember being given a big handbag and was sent to the local shop to steal bacon, cheese and sausages because they had the highest value.

“I could get my hands on these easily and then this woman and my mum could sell to get drugs. That continued for years and I was used as the person who would go out and commit the crime. They were telling me what to do and when to do it but they weren’t hands on in doing it.

“Some people in the community and in the shop would know what I was doing. What started as stealing for my mum and her friend escalated to stealing for my own benefit. Around the age of 11 I was smoking weed and taking class A drugs and having run-ins with the police. I was arrested for fighting and shoplifting and in the end it was the system which saved me with the police interacting with my school. They said I was bright and it was my environment (that led to committing crimes).

“So it was those people all coming together collectively that saved me. Although I didn’t want to live that lifestyle I had just become that. I would go to Woolworths and steal CDs and then sell them for £5.

“The hardest part was leaving home at 16 and leaving my family and friends and creating a whole new life. It was really hard to remove yourself from everything, the good, the bad and the ugly.

“I feel really lucky because Portsmouth has so many bad memories but now I live in a nice house. (Turning your life around) takes personal grit and determination and takes living in a city where people willing to help you step up and trust you won’t steal. It takes a community.

“From my mid 20s onwards I was raised by this deep rooted community in Portsmouth where most people want you to do well. And that is happening more now than ever with other people too.”

