Ice rink in Guildhall officially being dismantled following 448 skate sessions over Christmas period
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Portsmouth on Ice has officially closed its doors for another Christmas season and the ice rink has already started to be taken down.
The rink, located in Guildhall Square, returned on November 23, 2024 where it remained open until January 5, 2025. During that time, 448 skate sessions took place including the ever popular dj nights and SEN sessions.
S3K Group has managed the ice rink since 2019 and Ed White, managing director and founder, previously expressed his excitement to be hosting the rink for another season.
The ice rink went down a treat with families and there were a number of events held at the site including an ice show put on by ice skaters who previewed the rink.
The ice rink may be gone for now but it is likely to return at the end of the year ready for Christmas 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.