IF movie review: is IF a good movie to watch this summer - a contribution from students as part of Portsmouth Youth News Day
This summer IF is the movie to watch in the cinema because critics say it is an amazing movie about imaginary friends which include actors such as Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krakinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw and Steve carell.
IF is about a girl named Bea who moves in with her grandma and meets Calvin, a man who works with imaginary friends aka if’s. She decides to help Calvin help the if’s like blue a purple monster blossom a dancing butterfly lady uni a unicorn ally an alligator sunny a sunflower cosmo a detective and octopuss an octopus cat find kids to be friends but a bear if named lewis helps her realize instead of new kids reunite them with their old kids. It has an unsuspected shocking twist ending. Want to know what it is, book tickets now.
My review of IF is it's a good movie, maybe not enough material for a sequel but if there was one it would be nice. Some people I asked said,"Saxon Tailor,it's so good I wish I could record it to watch forever.”
Jamie Jasoner “I loved it. It was a funny movie and enjoyable to watch with my older brother and mum.” Stacy Malerwoke” i think it was ok just it was not really like it was presented in the trailers. Tommy Anxerson” I hope there is a second movie but the ending was nice and doesn't need one.”
