Inside bookshop owned by Pompey fanatic John Westwood who compares his love for football and reading
John Westwood is known as Pompey’s biggest fan. The cushions, the teddy bears, the curtains, the wallpaper and even the carpets in his home are branded with his team's logo.
But, in the video above, the die-hard Portsmouth fan shows a very different side - revealing he has a huge passion for books and poetry.
Football fanatic hosts poetry nights
When he’s not at matches, John spends his days running an antiquarian bookshop - where he even holds poetry nights.
In an engaging video, the tattooed Pompey super-fan describes himself as being like ‘Jeckyll and Hyde’ - as compares his two big passions - for football and literature.
Comparing football with literature
John, who owns The Petersfield Bookshop, says: “Football’s instantaneous and lasts for 90 minutes. It’s a different kind of passion. Books are a passion of the mind. An enquiring passion, it’s wanting to know [things].”
He adds that he loves everything about books from the dustcovers, to the illustrations - and the fact that everyone can interpret a story in a different way.
Watch John Westwood on TV
Watch John Westwood on Episode 29 of Unconventional Brits - a weekly programme on Shots! TV looking at quirky and eccentric people and hobbies - https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52797780/unconventional-brits-episode-29
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.