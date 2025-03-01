Inside bookshop owned by Pompey fanatic John Westwood who compares his love for football and reading

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:44 BST

Away from his outrageous antics at Portsmouth FC matches, Pompey fanatic John Westwood has an unlikely occupation - as an antiquarian bookshop owner.

John Westwood is known as Pompey’s biggest fan. The cushions, the teddy bears, the curtains, the wallpaper and even the carpets in his home are branded with his team's logo.

But, in the video above, the die-hard Portsmouth fan shows a very different side - revealing he has a huge passion for books and poetry.

Football fanatic hosts poetry nights

When he’s not at matches, John spends his days running an antiquarian bookshop - where he even holds poetry nights.

In an engaging video, the tattooed Pompey super-fan describes himself as being like ‘Jeckyll and Hyde’ - as compares his two big passions - for football and literature.

Comparing football with literature

John, who owns The Petersfield Bookshop, says: “Football’s instantaneous and lasts for 90 minutes. It’s a different kind of passion. Books are a passion of the mind. An enquiring passion, it’s wanting to know [things].”

He adds that he loves everything about books from the dustcovers, to the illustrations - and the fact that everyone can interpret a story in a different way.

Watch John Westwood on TV

