'It is totally unacceptable': Campaigners continue protesting outside Brittany Ferries HQ after live exports resume
Last month, large crowds of Compassion in World Farming campaigners gathered at the front of Brittany Ferries HQ, near the international port, to urge the company to halt its live export trade.
Concerned residents have continued to campaign with ongoing peaceful protests this week. This comes after the company decided to resume the live export of farmed animals from Ireland to France after a 30-year hiatus earlier this year.
In May 2024, the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Act was passed banning the export of live animals including cattle, sheep, and pigs for slaughter and fattening from Great Britain.
Joining the protests, Jake, from Waterlooville said, “Brittany Ferries ended live export 30 years ago, because it was wrong and inhumane, it must return to its senses once more.
“Until it does, I, along with other animal rights supporters, will continue to protest outside its offices to raise awareness amongst animal loving passengers. Live export was banned in the UK in 2024. It belongs in the past.”
Eloise Shavelar, global head of campaigns at Compassion in World Farming said: “Brittany Ferries’ silence in the face of over 100,000 protest emails speaks volumes. UK and EU citizens have made it crystal clear that it is totally unacceptable for the company to profit at the expense of young vulnerable animals.
“Brittany Ferries clearly want business to continue as usual – and this is simply not good enough, which is why we’re stepping up our campaign to stop calves and other farmed animals having to endure such long and unnecessary journeys."
A second Compassion in World Farming letter has been sent to Brittany Ferries.
Brittany Ferries has declined to comment.
