Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marwell Zoo is celebrating the birth of four incredibly cute and endangered Przewalski’s horses to its herd.

Erin Luter, animal keeper, hoofstock, said: “All of the foals are doing well and can often be seen laying or sunbathing in the valley field close by the rest of the herd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first foal was born to mother, Lena, on May 3. She's named Xaela which means mystical or fierce in Mongolian.

“The second foal was born to mother, Tsetseg, on May 11 and is named Shara after a mountain in Mongolia.”

The younger two foals were born just one day apart with Bilüü arriving to mother Tuya on June 12 and Ereen born to Speranza on June 13. Their names are both cities in Mongolia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marwell Zoo has welcomed four new additions to its endangered Przewalski’s horse herd. Picture: Paul Webber | Picture: Paul Webber

Przewalski’s horses were Extinct in the Wild for almost 40 years between 1969 and 2008 due to hunting, cultural and political changes, climate change and military activities.

Erin continued: “Thanks to breeding programmes like ours at Marwell they can now be found in reintroduction sites in Mongolia and China and have been downlisted to Endangered.”