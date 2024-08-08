Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Marwell Zoo are over the moon following the exciting arrival of a hamerkop chick.

Buxton is already quite difficult to distinguish from its father, Jack Hamer(kop), and Mother, MC Hamerkop, as they grow very quickly in the first few weeks of their life. Keen observers may note slightly fluffier feathers and a less sleek, fluffier crest on the youngster.

Cameras in the aviary managed to capture the moment Buxton first fledged the nest and flew to join parents on a tree branch.

Jonathan Newton, Senior Animal Keeper – birds, said: “On May 25 after approximately 30 days of incubation a hamerkop chick hatched in the walkthrough aviary.

A new addition to the hamerkop family has fledged the nest six weeks after hatching in the zoo’s walkthrough aviary. | Marwell Zoo

“Hamerkops build a large nest built primarily with sticks and mud but items such as weeds and other items they find are also added.

“The nest can take from three to six weeks to build with the entrance hole situated near the base of the nest which allows just enough room for the adult birds to fly in and out.

“Both parents care for the chick and will continue to do so for the first few weeks after fledging.”

Hamerkops live in wetlands enjoying shallow waters, rivers, streams and pools where they fish for tadpoles, shrimp, small fish and frogs whilst wading. Insects and rodents often also form part of their diet. They build enormous nests which can be almost 5ft across, often in the fork between the trunk of a tree and a branch, which are made from sticks and mud.