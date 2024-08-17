'No nudity': One year since Sam's Sunflowers went viral for pleading with customers to stop posing naked
Sam’s Sunflowers, located in Stoke Farm, Hayling Island, took to social media last summer to politely ask customers to ‘keep their clothes on’. This was because the team had noticed an increase in people posing for naked photographs in the field.
The statement from the farm, which was posted on social media last year, said: “Reminder to all we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers. We are having a increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please.”
The plea went viral across multiple national newspaper sites and on various online platforms.
In an interview with The News at the time, Sam said: “We’re just asking people to keep their clothes on. It goes on all the time – people like that sort of photography and art in the sunflower fields. We never had an issue with it because had been doing it in secluded places.
“We had three instances in one evening and I thought ‘perhaps I just need to tell people not to do it. It was just the way it was being done and the places it was being done in.”
The sunflower field has reopened again this summer and it has areas for both sunflower picking as well as for photos costing £6 entry for those aged over 16 and £4 for children aged 12-15 (includes three free sunflowers for paying entry). Children under the age of 12 are free with paying adult.
Sam’s Sunflowers will be open, weather permitting, Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 4pm, 9am to 10pm Thursdays to Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.
