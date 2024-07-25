Large blaze breaks out near Heathlands Cemetery in Yateley

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2024, 07:30 BST
Firefighters have responded to a large gorse fire that broke out near Heathlands Cemetery.

Crews from Yateley, Rushmoor and Surrey FRS were supported with specialist vehicles from Hartley Wintney and Fleet at around 1pm yesterday afternoon (July 24). The crew that arrived first on the scene managed to prevent the fire from spreading.

The crews were at the scene of the fire until 4pm dampening down the area. For more information about the fire, click here.

