Large blaze breaks out near Heathlands Cemetery in Yateley
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters have responded to a large gorse fire that broke out near Heathlands Cemetery.
Crews from Yateley, Rushmoor and Surrey FRS were supported with specialist vehicles from Hartley Wintney and Fleet at around 1pm yesterday afternoon (July 24). The crew that arrived first on the scene managed to prevent the fire from spreading.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.