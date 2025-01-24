BookFest 2025: Portsmouth celebrates literature with star-studded events

A reading of the book The Gruffalo with an a appearance from The Gruffalo himself at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins. Picture: Sarah Standing (140223-5486)

Book lovers, aspiring writers, poets, and film enthusiasts can now secure tickets for this year’s Portsmouth BookFest, running from Tuesday, February 18 to Sunday, March 9.

Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the annual event forms part of In Our Words, a year-long celebration of literature and literacy by Portsmouth Creates, which supports the city’s cultural and creative community.

This year’s programme offers a diverse range of events, activities, and talks, including appearances from notable figures in literature and beyond.

Tea Party with The Tiger Who Came to Tea (February 18-20): Fun for children aged 2-10 at various libraries across the city.

The Book Thief Film Screening (February 20): A community-curated showing of The Book Thief (PG-13) at The Lens Studio.

Fairytales Through Puppetry (February 21): Tigerboat Theatre Company’s magical performance for children aged 2-5 at Carnegie and North End Libraries.

Soundtrack the Story Workshop (February 21): Creative fun for children aged 11-16.

Zine Making Workshop (February 22): Hosted at the University of Portsmouth Library.

Moonstruck Creative Writing Session (February 22): Lynne Stretch leads a session for children aged 7-11.

Helen Lederer in Conversation (February 28): The comedian, actress, and writer discusses her book Not That I’m Bitter.

Vernon Bogdanor on Post-War Politics (March 3): A fascinating exploration of six key political figures shaping British politics, at Portsmouth Central Library.

Crime Bites Series (March 5-9):Caitlin Davies discusses female detectives (March 5, virtual event).Sarah Harris and Josie Lloyd delve into cosy and young adult crime fiction (March 7).Pauline Rowson returns to Portsmouth (March 8).DJ Simon Mayo presents his thriller Black Tag (March 9).

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, leisure and economic development, said: “The line-up for this year’s BookFest has lots of things to get involved in, regardless of your age or budget.

"There are plenty of low-cost and free events and sessions to join, so make sure you visit your local library or go on the website to secure your place.”

Tickets are available online or at Portsmouth libraries. For the full programme, visit the Portsmouth BookFest website.

Highlights for Children (February 18-22):Events for Adults (February 24–March 9):