LETTER OF THE DAY: Can you help film company with WWI documentary?

Were you or someone you know born before or during the First World War?

Testimony Films, an award-winning TV documentary company, is keen to speak to men and women in Britain who have memories of the First World War for a new BBC4 documentary series, Britain’s Great War: The People’s Story.

The series will feature the childhood stories of centenarians and supercentenarians who still vividly remember family life at the time, alongside archive footage and testimonies from those who fought.

We are especially interested in talking to those who may have lost a loved one at the front or who remember the air raids, the food shortages and the patriotic spirit of the time.

If you -or someone you know- has childhood stories of the Great War, we’d love to hear from you.

Please email, call or write to me. Details are below.

Emily Sivyer

mail@testimonyfilms.com

( 0117 925 8589

Testimony Films, 12 Great George Street, Bristol, BS1 5RH