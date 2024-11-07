Lidl has unveiled its new Freeway cola Christmas truck - and it will be visiting Hampshire.

The Freeway cola truck is a whopping 15 tonne, 20 metre long and 5 metres tall. Touring nine cities the truck aims to highlight the magic of giving, sharing and wish-making this Christmas with a pop-up wonderland at each stop.

The truck will start its tour on November 14 in Dundee and it will end in Southampton on December 1. During its tour, it will also visit Harrogate, Hull, Wolverhampton, Luton, Bournemouth and more.

Spreading the festive magic of Christmas across the nation, the truck will be handing out over 2,000 ‘middle aisle’ present boxes and an array of mouthwatering festive food from Lidl.

Joanna Gomer, marketing director at Lidl GB, said: “Giving back to the communities we serve is really important to us and our exciting new Freeway truck allows us toget right into the heart of them this year.

“By touring nine stops across the country, we'll be using our giant truck to hand out present boxes, give away festive food shops and grant wishes that will make dreams come true.

“Look out for the Freeway truck on its tour and most importantly, come join the fun.”

Once at the tour stop, visitors can also submit a wish that would make Christmas truly magical for them and their family. In the spirit of creating a magical Christmas, the retailer will then grant a number of them, making dreams big or small come true.

Lidl will also be handing out delicious festive food at the pop-up wonderland. Visitors can step inside a life size present box, ringing a bell for a surprise season’s treatings, or try Snowmallows, festive biscuits and more on show.