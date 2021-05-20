Lifeboat teams and helicopter called to assist man in water at Portchester
Lifeboats assisted a person in the water near Portchester Sailing Club this afternoon (May 20).
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:22 pm
Teams from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue, Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team, Queen's Harbour Master patrol vessel, and the coastguard rescue helicopter 175 were tasked to a man in the water at 1.45pm.
He was recovered from the water, having fallen from a tender.
The man was then passed into the care of an ambulance and the call was closed at 3.45pm.