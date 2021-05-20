Lifeboat teams and helicopter called to assist man in water at Portchester

Lifeboats assisted a person in the water near Portchester Sailing Club this afternoon (May 20).

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:22 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:22 pm
A GAFIRS crew.

Teams from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue, Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Hillhead Coastguard Rescue Team, Queen's Harbour Master patrol vessel, and the coastguard rescue helicopter 175 were tasked to a man in the water at 1.45pm.

He was recovered from the water, having fallen from a tender.

The man was then passed into the care of an ambulance and the call was closed at 3.45pm.

